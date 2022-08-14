One killed, one injured in shooting near George Floyd Square

Police are urging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police held a press conference Sunday afternoon after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting near the city's George Floyd Square.

Police say they responded to the intersection of 38th and Chicago on the city's south side, when they discovered two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where one has since died, and another is still hospitalized — the latter's condition unknown.

Authorities say potential evidence at the scene may have been removed before first responders could arrive, and are asking anyone with information pertaining to the shooting to please contact CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say this is the city's 58th homicide of 2022.

