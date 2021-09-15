x
One dead after shooting near downtown Minneapolis

According to police, officers were in the area of East 18th Street and 3rd Avenue South when they heard multiple gun shots.
MINNEAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday morning just south of downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Departments says just before noon on Wednesday, officers were in the area of East 18th Street and 3rd Avenue South when they heard multiple gun shots.

A man with apparent gunshot wounds was found dead in the area. This marks the 67th homicide in the city this year.

No arrests have been made, and police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tipline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

