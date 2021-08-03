1 man killed in Minneapolis following a fight in the Hawthorne neighborhood

Minneapolis police said a man in his 20s was shot just after midnight Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man was shot Tuesday by a suspect who fled from the scene. That man later died at a local hospital.

According to a press release police were called to a house in the 2300 block of Dupont Avenue North in Minneapolis for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man is his 20s who had been shot. He wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse, according to officers. Officers said they began CPR, and were relieved by paramedics shortly after.

The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The man's name has not been released at this time.

Police said before the man was shot there was some sort of argument in the house that ended in the shooting. The suspect fled, according to officers.