One dead after fight in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. — One man is dead and another in police custody and facing charges after a reported fight in Fridley Sunday night.

In a press release, the Anoka County Sheriff's Department said they were called to the 6300 block of Pierce Street Northeast just after 10:15 p.m. for a report of a fight and a man who was unconscious.

Emergency responders say they tried to save the man upon arrival, but attempts were unsuccessful and the victim was declared dead at the scene.

According to police, a second man who was involved in the fight fled before officers arrived but was later taken into custody.

No details about either man or what triggered the incident have been released. The Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

