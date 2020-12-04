One man in custody after pursuit that included two officers firing their weapons

According to authorities, nobody was injured in the incident.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — One man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting incident Saturday afternoon following a high-speed chase.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the incident, which began at around 11:30 a.m. when the man sped past a Minnesota State Patrol trooper going around 100 mph on I-494 near Dodd Road, according to officials.

The pursuit stretched through several cities and included State Patrol troopers and Burnsville police officers before the man crashed heading southbound on 169 near Eagle Creek Boulevard in Shakopee.

Officials say the suspect then fled the vehicle on foot.

During the foot pursuit, two officers fired their guns, but nobody was hit, according to the BCA.

The pursuit ended at around noon on the 1300 block of Pine Tree Lane, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The BCA says State Patrol, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Burnsville, Prior Lake, Shakopee and Savage police departments were involved in the foot pursuit.