One man killed, another injured after a shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood

Police said the two men were standing outside when a group walked up to them and started shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

Just before 2:45 a.m., Minneapolis police responded to the Hennepin County Medical Center after being alerted to a vehicle that had arrived with two gunshot victims inside.

One of the victims, an adult man, had non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Police said the other victim, also an adult man, had been shot in the chest and despite being rushed into emergency surgery, died at the hospital.

Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder said that police believe these men were shot in the 400 block of 15th Avenue South in Minneapolis. He said on Tuesday morning the men were standing outside when they were approached by a group of people who shot them.

The two men then got into their vehicle and drove to HCMC.

Elder said it appears that the men knew the group of people responsible for the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.

This man's death is the 44th homicide for Minneapolis this year, according to Elder.

MORE NEWS: Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting