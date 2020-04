According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, a man was found dead inside a residence Monday night.

ONAMIA, Minn. — One person is in custody in connection with a homicide in Onamia Township.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, a Sheriff's deputy and an Onamia police officer were called to a residence at 200 Pony Farm Road East Monday just before 10 p.m. Monday.

When officials arrived, they found a deceased man inside the home.