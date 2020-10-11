x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Police: Man found dead at Eagan hotel

Officers were responding to a call for gunshots when they found the victim on Monday night.
Credit: KARE 11

EAGAN, Minn. — Police said when they responded to an Eagan hotel for a call of shots fired on Monday night, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

In a press release, officers said they went to the Sonesta Suites near Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road Monday just before 9 p.m. for a report of gunshots. 

When they arrived, police said they found the victim on the south east side of the hotel.

A short time later, Eagan officers stopped a man and a woman in a vehicle leaving the area. Both were taken into police custody. 

Eagan police continue to investigate.

MORE NEWS: One injured in north Minneapolis apartment fire

MORE NEWS: Man dies after attempted robbery, shooting in Uptown