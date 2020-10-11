Police: Man found dead at Eagan hotel

Officers were responding to a call for gunshots when they found the victim on Monday night.

EAGAN, Minn. — Police said when they responded to an Eagan hotel for a call of shots fired on Monday night, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

In a press release, officers said they went to the Sonesta Suites near Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road Monday just before 9 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, police said they found the victim on the south east side of the hotel.

A short time later, Eagan officers stopped a man and a woman in a vehicle leaving the area. Both were taken into police custody.

Eagan police continue to investigate.