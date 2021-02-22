One shot, killed while driving in northeast Minneapolis

Preliminary investigations indicate the victim was driving when they were shot, and then attempted to make a U-turn, where they then crashed into the light pole.

MINNEAPOLIS — A person was killed Sunday afternoon after being shot while driving in northeast Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the area of Northeast Lowry Avenue and Northeast Second Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a light pole and a person slumped over in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigations indicate the victim was driving when they were shot, and then attempted to make a U-turn, where they then crashed into the light pole.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.