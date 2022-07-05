One teen killed, another injured in Minneapolis shooting

Officials say they believe the shooting happened after the two were fighting in the lobby and then escalated into the two teens firing at each other.

MINNEAPOLIS — One teen is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday night following a confrontation in the lobby of an apartment complex in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police, officers were called to the area of Nicollet Avenue and East 18th Street just before 6:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. The boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials say they also found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot, and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they believe the shooting happened after the two were fighting in the lobby and then escalated into the two teens firing at each other.

Their identities have not been disclosed at this time.

Police say this is the city's 45th homicide of 2022.

