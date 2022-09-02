One year later: Sister of woman killed in Buffalo clinic shooting speaks out for the first time

"She wasn’t just a victim," said Sara Lien of her sister, Lindsay Overbay. The 37-year-old medical assistant was killed in the mass shooting that hurt four others.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Officials say one year ago Gregory Ulrich walked into the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo and opened fire. He's accused of shooting five people, wounding four and killing Lindsay Overbay. He's scheduled to stand trial in May.

On Wednesday, community members are lighting the town purple to remember the incident.

"I just want people to know Lindsay," said Sara Lien, Overbay's sister. "She loved to shop and she loved family time."

From her living room, Lien is able let out a laugh while reflecting on memories of her sister that can just as easily make her cry.

"I don't wish this on anybody," said Lien. "I want people to know how losing her has affected our family."

Lien wants to make sure the 37-year-old is remembered as more than a victim. She was a medical assistant at the Buffalo clinic while training to become an ultrasound technician. She had made the Dean's List right before she died.

"She was a daughter, a mother, she was a sister," said Lien. "She was my best friend."

From wearing a pendant full of ashes around her neck, to planting a tree in Lindsay's memory, Lien and her family are doing several things now to honor her. What Lien says she won't do is attend Ulrich's trial.

"It's too hard for us right now and it's still too raw," said Lien, who's instead focusing on Lindsay's humor, her kindness and her skills -- along with making sure Lindsay's legacy lives on in her two children.

"She lived for them and that's something we, as her family, will continue," said Lien. "She wants us to live our best life."

The president and CEO of Allina Health, Lisa Shannon, wrote in a statement to mark the one year anniversary: "We are grateful for the support we have received from the Buffalo community, our health care partners and communities across the state. On behalf of the Allina Health family, our sincere gratitude for standing with us and for each heartfelt social media post, prayer and gesture of support."