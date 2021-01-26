Ongoing standoff closes elementary school in Monticello

The situation began when authorities were called to a home in Albertville on a domestic situation involving a man who was reportedly armed.

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Residents are being asked to stay away from a Monticello neighborhood where law enforcement is involved in a standoff with a man believed to be armed.

According to a press release from the Wright County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in Albertville shortly after 8 p.m. Monday on a reported domestic assault. A woman told law enforcement her husband had assaulted her, and then left the residence after she called 911.

Due to injuries suffered by the woman and information gathered while interviewing her, deputies said they issued a pickup order for the man for felony-level domestic assault.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies were told that the man had returned to the home, reportedly with a gun. He left the home in a vehicle before deputies could respond.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle was spotted a short time later on Jason Avenue North, and a pursuit ensued when the man refused to stop. The pursuit eventually came to an end near the intersection of Fenning Ave. NE and School Blvd. in Monticello, but the man refused to leave the vehicle or cooperate with deputies.

Lt. Todd Sandeen confirms that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday the man remained in his car, the scene locked down by law enforcement. Due to the proximity of the scene and the likelihood the man is armed, Sandeen says the decision was made to call off class for the day at Eastview Elementary School in Monticello.

Sandeen says residents in the neighborhood have been asked to stay in their homes, but have not been evacuated.

The sheriff's office is asking residents to stay away from the area until the incident is resolved.

KARE 11 is monitoring the situation and will have the latest developments as they become available.