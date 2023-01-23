Opening statements lay out blueprint for Cody Fohrenkam trial

Hennepin County prosecutors and the defense team for the man charged with murder in the death of Deshaun Hill told jurors how they will build their cases.

MINNEAPOLIS — The murder trial of Cody Fohrenkam is moving ahead Monday with both prosecutors and the defense team laying out a blueprint of sorts for how they will attempt to build and prove their cases.

Fohrenkam, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the February shooting death of North High School student-athlete Deshaun Hill. Hill was just 15 years old when prosecutors say he and Fohrenkam randomly brushed shoulders while walking down a sidewalk on Glenwood Ave. Feb. 9. While security footage did not capture the actual shooting, video captured Fohrenkam running from the scene.

Opening statements: 10 a.m.

During opening statements, assistant Hennepin County Attorney Chris Filipski referred to that video as being key to the state's case. They referred to Hill's promise as both an athlete and a student, saying he hoped to earn a scholarship at a good college. Prosecutors told the jury that a tip led them to look at Fohrenkam as the shooter, and that witnesses to Hill's shooting will be consistent in describing the clothing and backpack he was wearing on that fateful day.

"Keep your common sense in mind," Filipski urged the jury panel. "If you think logically you will see that there is only one verdict... that he (Fohrenkam) is guilty of murder in the second degree."

Defense attorney Brooke Adams called the fatal shooting of Deshaun "senseless," but told jurors that police never found a weapon, and did not locate the distinctive red pants he was reportedly wearing. Adams accused Minneapolis police investigators of sticking with the first name they heard as a suspect despite how little proof they had.

"Pay attention. You'll be surprised how little evidence is here," she insisted.

Following opening statements the prosecution began calling witnesses. First on the stand was Tuesday Sheppard, Deshaun's mother. She testified that Deshaun loved his friends, teaching and sports, telling jurors that more than 50 schools were looking at him to play football and basketball.

"He was my only son. I loved him," Sheppard testified. "He was a great kid. Other kids looked up to him. Instead of LeBron James, they looked up to DeShaun Hill."

Minneapolis police officer Joseph Schany followed, detailing his training and experience. Schany told jurors he was on patrol Feb. 9 when he was dispatched on reports of a shooting and found Deshaun laying near a bus stop bleeding profusely with a weak pulse. The officer said he talked to a witness who described a black male wearing red pants and carrying a blue backpack as the suspect.

During cross-examination, the defense pointed out inconsistencies in the witness' description of the shooter, and had Schany admit that no one else on scene could give a description of the suspect, saying that most only heard three shots but saw nothing.

Third to the stand was the witness that spoke with Officer Schany, housing director at a local social service agency. The witness described seeing a man in red pants pointing a gun at another person and firing 3 or 4 shots about 20 yards from her.

"Do you remember telling police you thought it was a black man?," she was asked by prosecutors. "I said could be. I later said they could be wearing a face mask. I did see the gun. I’m not good with guns but a black metallic handgun, pistol."

The witness then told jurors she saw the victim, described as a tall slender black male looking down at his phone, just walking. She said the victim, now known to be Deshaun Hill, was "trying to make himself smaller" when shots began ringing out, testifying that the first shot didn't hit him. She broke down while describing Deshaun as non-responsive, but with his eyes open.

"I just tried talking to him... I took his hand and said "Hey friend, it's OK. I called 911. Help is on the way.""

She then tried to find a pulse, but there was none. At that point, the witness told jurors, she didn't see anything that she could do so decided to help a group of clients that were with her who suffer from "significant mental illness."

At that point Judge Allyn called for the morning break.

Previous delays

A jury had been seated and opening statements were actually scheduled for last Friday, but Fohrenkam's legal team requested a delay in the proceedings, stating that their client felt "anxiety and agitation" about limited contact with family in recent days. Fohrenkam's attorneys said he hasn't had time to talk with them about the last week, which they described as "heavy" with motion rulings and legal maneuvering.

Judge Julie Allyn granted a day's delay, pushing opening statements to Monday, over the objections of prosecutors.

Hill's family was angry about the decision, as it marked the second postponement in the trial. Fohrenkam was supposed to go on trial in November but his attorneys requested more time to go over new evidence gathered by prosecutors. That request was granted, pushing the start of the trial to Jan. 17.

