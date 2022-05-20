x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Orono Police: Body found in trunk of vehicle

Authorities said the body was located during an inventory search after officers impounded the car following a traffic stop in Mound.
Credit: KARE 11
Body found in a vehicle's trunk at Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard in the city of Mound

ORONO, Minn. — Orono Police say they found a body in the trunk of a vehicle after conducting a traffic stop Friday morning.

Authorities say two people are in custody and that "multiple scenes" are being processed.

According to the Orono Police Department, officers received a call just before 7:10 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle driving on a rim with its back window smashed out. When officers located the vehicle, they conducted a traffic stop at Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard in the city of Mound and noticed blood inside the vehicle.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok said the body was located during an inventory search after officers impounded the car.

The driver of the vehicle and another suspect, who police located at an apartment, have been taken into custody. Police also collected evidence from a Shell gas station in Mound where they located "parts and information related to the criminal activity." Police said they believe the vehicle had stopped at the gas station prior to the traffic stop.

Credit: Sharon Yoo, KARE

Farniok also confirmed that there is only one victim in this case, contrary to some speculation on social media, and said there's currently no threat to the public, Farniok said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting Orono police with their investigation. The department says more information will be made available on Monday, May 23.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

MORE NEWS: 3 fatal shootings within miles of each other overnight in St. Paul

More Videos

In Other News

Three fatal shootings in St. Paul overnight