Overnight standoff in New Brighton ends

Police posted to social media Thursday morning that the situation was resolved, with no further threat to the public.

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — An all-night standoff that began with a suspect reportedly firing on New Brighton Police officers is over.

New Brighton Police and the Ramsey County SWAT team were engaged in a standoff for hours after that suspect barricaded him or herself inside a home at Long Lake Rd & 16th St NW. Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post from New Brighton police, the department says officers were dispatched to a residence near Long Lake Road and 16th Street NW on reports of a domestic assault. Police say when squads arrived the armed suspect opened fire on officers. Authorities say the victim escaped the residence, and no officers were injured.

Negotiators began communicating with the suspect as nearby residents within one block of the scene sheltered in place. Hours later, just before 6:30 a.m., came word that the situation had been resolved and the public was no longer in danger.