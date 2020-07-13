Owatonna stabbing victim identified as police search for suspect

Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, was found with fatal stab wounds at an Owatonna park on Sunday.

OWATONNA, Minn. — The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man found stabbed to death Sunday at an Owatonna park.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, of Owatonna, died due to a stab wound to the chest.

The BCA said Owatonna police officers responded to Dartts Park on Sunday evening and found an unconscious man with stab wounds. Emergency medical responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Owatonna Police Department and the BCA are searching for a "person of interest" in the case, described as a 28-year-old man, standing 5-foot-11, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee, last seen driving a tan 2000 Honda Accord 4-door sedan with Minnesota license plate EGG-087.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800.

