Parents charged in shooting of Minneapolis 3-year-old

MINNEAPOLIS — The parents of a 3-year-old child who was hospitalized after being shot in the stomach earlier this month are now charged with child endangerment, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Thursday, June 9, states Cydnie Capri Zimmerman, 31, and Maceo Anthony Cortez Beckley, 31, are both facing one felony count of endangerment of a child by firearm - resulting in harm or injury. The offense carries a maximum fine of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

The charges stem from an incident on June 5, in which authorities learned a 3-year-old boy had been shot at a duplex in the Willard-Hay neighborhood of Minneapolis. The complaint says the child was brought to North Memorial Medical Center around 8:50 p.m. with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The complaint says Zimmerman initially stated the child had been outside when the shooting occurred, but prosecutors say the ensuing investigation found evidence showing the child had actually been shot inside the home.

Prosecutors say while executing a search warrant, officers recovered evidence like a spent cartridge casing, a bullet, "considerable amounts of blood," and loose ammunition, among other possible evidence in the master bedroom, while a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun was recovered from a couch cushion in the living room. Prosecutors say the weaponry appeared to be within potential reach of the children living inside the home.

Authorities went on to conduct a second interview with Zimmerman, who then admitted to officers that the firearm, allegedly belonging to Beckley, was in the master bedroom at the time of the shooting. Case records allege Zimmerman told police the child had accidentally shot himself after Beckley walked away, leaving the firearm unattended. Zimmerman maintained that Beckley was not in the bedroom at the time of the shooting.

After the child was brought to the hospital, prosecutors say Beckley told them he needed to make a phone call, later discovering he had disappeared.

The criminal complaint states the child has undergone two emergency surgeries since the incident, and has suffered damage to his bowel and hip.

The state has requested a warrant for Beckley's arrest, while Zimmerman has been released from police custody.

