Pedestrian killed after being struck in north Minneapolis hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday evening on the city's north side.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the area of North 30th Avenue and North Newton Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

When police arrived, the located a man with serious injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE: @MinneapolisPD confirms this is a fatal hit and run that occurred on the city’s North Side. Police are not giving much in the way of details. Stay with @KARE11 for more information. pic.twitter.com/BfrrjNApaj — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) March 5, 2021

Police say early investigations indicate the vehicle is a white/cream-colored SUV last seen headed eastbound on North 30th Ave. from Newton Ave.