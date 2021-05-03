Pedestrian killed after being struck in north Minneapolis hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday evening on the city's north side.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the area of North 30th Avenue and North Newton Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle that had fled the scene.
When police arrived, the located a man with serious injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say early investigations indicate the vehicle is a white/cream-colored SUV last seen headed eastbound on North 30th Ave. from Newton Ave.
Officials say no arrests have been made and anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).