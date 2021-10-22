x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Pedestrian killed by driver fleeing police in stolen car

St. Paul police spokesperson Sgt. Natalie Davis says officers were not in pursuit of the suspect when the fatal incident occurred.
Credit: KARE
Stock image

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are looking for a known suspect who fled officers in a stolen car and fatally struck a pedestrian early Friday. 

Police spokesperson Sgt. Natalie Davis says squads were dispatched to the 100 block of Bridlewood Drive around 5 a.m. after someone called dispatchers to report a man and a woman arguing inside a vehicle. 

Officers soon arrived and located the couple. Davis says the 30-year-old man initially gave investigators a fake name, but they were eventually able to learn his identity and confirmed that the man was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants. 

A struggle ensued when officers tried to take the man into custody, and the suspect fled on foot. He then stole a white Lexus that was warming up on the 200 block of Bridlewood and sped off. 

Police say officers did not pursue the stolen vehicle, but a short time later heard the sound of a crash. The smashed-up Lexus was located at the intersection of Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court, with the body of a 55-year-old man lying in the road nearby. Officers believe he was struck by the suspect driving the stolen vehicle.  

Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A perimeter was set up in the area and canine units called in, but police were unable to locate the suspect. 

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis police officer charged in crash that killed Leneal Frazier

MORE NEWS: U of M alert warns student of dorm shower peeper

MORE NEWS: Live updates: MDH reports 2,150 new COVID cases, 22 deaths

In Other News

Noor receives maximum sentence in death of Justine Ruszczyk