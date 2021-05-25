x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Mounds View; suspect arrested

Police said they were called to Long Lake Road early Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the pedestrian dead.
Credit: Rawf8 - stock.adobe.com

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — A suspect has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Mounds View Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mounds View Police Department, police officers were called to to the 8200 block of Long Lake Road, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian dead. 

Police officers were able to get a description of the suspect's vehicle from people who witnessed the crash. 

According to police, the suspect's vehicle was involved in another collision in a nearby city and a suspect was arrested.

No further details have been released.

OTHER NEWS: George Floyd's family meets President Biden as Congress mulls police bill

OTHER NEWS: US to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated Tuesday, White House says