Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Mounds View; suspect arrested

Police said they were called to Long Lake Road early Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the pedestrian dead.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — A suspect has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Mounds View Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mounds View Police Department, police officers were called to to the 8200 block of Long Lake Road, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian dead.

Police officers were able to get a description of the suspect's vehicle from people who witnessed the crash.

According to police, the suspect's vehicle was involved in another collision in a nearby city and a suspect was arrested.