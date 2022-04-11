BCA warns of 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

A shooting was reported in Pelican Rapids Sunday, and now police are warning the public about a 36-year-old man last seen driving a black Toyota Tacoma.

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is warning the public about a shooting suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

According to a release, just before 2:15 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported in Pelican Rapids. When police arrived, they say the suspect, 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane fled the area.

Officers are still looking for him, and say he may be armed and dangerous.

Prathane is described as 5'9" and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2011 black 4-door Toyota Tundra with Minnesota plate 1092CD. Police say the vehicle has a wrap-around brush guard on the front.

If you see Prathane, do not approach him, call 911.

