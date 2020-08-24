Person in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Kenosha, WI

The Wisconsin Department Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation will be heading the investigation of "this officer-involved shooting."

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police shot someone leaving them in serious condition while responding to a domestic incident Sunday evening, a press release reads.

Police were sent to the 2800 block of 40th Street at around 5:11 p.m.

Officers provided aid to the person who was then transported via Flight for Life to a hospital.

Kenosha's Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were requested so that the scene could be turned over to another agency that was not the Kenosha Police Department.