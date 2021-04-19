Pizza delivery driver charged in Hopkins pedestrian fatal

Hopkins police say the defendant, 28-year-old Cole Venables, admitted during questioning that he had ingested a number of pills he had purchased illegally.

HOPKINS, Minn. — A pizza delivery driver is charged with criminal vehicular homicide after police say he fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a pedestrian walking down the sidewalk.

A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County details the charges against 28-year-old Cole Leon Venables of Minnetonka, who allegedly struck the victim during a work shift Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Main Street and 15th Avenue in Hopkins just before 7 p.m. on a report of a motor vehicle accident with injury. When squads arrived they found a woman partially underneath a white Dodge Charger with heavy front-end damage, which had come to rest under a tree. The woman was soon determined to be dead on the scene.

Officers say they encountered Venables, who told them he had fallen asleep while driving. He was wearing a shirt associated with a pizza restaurant, and his Charger had a car topper representing the same company.

Two witnesses told investigators they witnessed Venables' car drive up over a curb on Main Street, striking a light pole before hitting the victim. One told officers they thought the defendant was intoxicated, as his speech was slurred and he was shaking.

When questioned by police Venables allegedly said he fell asleep while driving, and was awakened by a loud noise. Investigators say he admitted to ingesting five or six prescription pills of various types that he had purchased illegally. Venables also reportedly told authorities his manager had attempted to send him home earlier for being "too tired."

A narcotic evaluator examined Venables and determined that he was under the influence of narcotics and unable to safely operate a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors say Venables has a previous conviction for driving while impaired dating back to 2016.