Plymouth police ask for dashcam video, public help in shooting of beloved baseball coach

The community is planning a fundraiser for the Boughton family at Frankie’s Pizza, tentatively scheduled for August 7.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police are urging anyone who may have dashcam video from the scene of a fatal shooting that killed a beloved youth baseball coach to come forward.

“If you were there, please check your video,” said Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden on Thursday.

According to authorities and friends of the family, Jay Boughton and his son were driving on Hwy. 169 near County Road 9 when another driver shot at their vehicle before driving away. Boughton was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where police say he later died. His son was also injured but was treated and released from the hospital.

Since the incident, police have pored over traffic camera video, frame by frame.

“Investigators are really just sitting at a computer combing through video. There’s no automated way to do that, it takes a lot of work,” Fadden said, adding that it’s possible that commercial truck drivers or others may have their own dashcam video that may have captured the suspect or victim vehicle.

On Thursday, investigators also visited car dealerships and autobody shops to talk with mechanics about the possible make and model of the suspect vehicle.

“We’re not saying definitively it’s a Ford Expedition or Chevy Tahoe, because we don’t know with 100% certainty right now. But we do know, it’s a light-colored full-sized SUV,” Fadden said, noting that they also believe the vehicle had damage on the back bumper of the driver’s side.

Fadden urged anyone with information or video to call Captain Michael Reed with the Plymouth Police Department at 763-509-5178.

Friends plea for support, justice for family

Meantime, Boughton’s friends describe him as a man who lived as he coached: with kindness.

“I would describe him as a pillar of the community. A coach. A husband a friend, a brother,” said Scot Cybyske, a family friend.

He continued: “Jay touched so many lives, he really did. He was a coach for many, many years. He was a soccer coach, he was a youth baseball coach, everybody knew him. He was the type of guy that would walk in a room, and he would light it up… I’d like to think that I’m going to be a better person because I knew Jay Boughton.”

Joe Higgins, a good friend of the Boughton family, agreed.

“He just stepped up to the plate every time he was asked to do something, he did it. He was just the ultimate team player. When things needed to get done, he’d help out. Humble and never an attitude and just, ‘What can I do to help?’” Higgins remembered.

“He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. To think somebody would take his life like that, it’s just so unfair,” Higgins shared.