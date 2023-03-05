Police: One dead after shooting in Plymouth

Officials have not released many details on the fatal shooting that occurred just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — One person is dead after a Saturday night shooting in Plymouth.

Officials have not confirmed many details as of Sunday morning, but according to police, officers from Plymouth were called to an address in the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Emergency responders gave him first aid, police said, but the victim died at the scene.

His name has not been released as of Sunday morning.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting Plymouth Police in their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police department tip line at 763-509-5177.

