PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A 19-year-old bicyclist is hospitalized in critical condition while police in Plymouth search for a driver who struck him and fled.

It happened Saturday night at about 8:30 p.m. on Rockford Road near the intersection with Vicksburg Lane. Police say a person driving a sedan, perhaps a 2009-14 Accura TSX or similar vehicle, hit the bicyclist and drove off.

Responding officers provided medical care to the young man until an ambulance arrived and transported him to North Memorial Medical Center. The injuries are described as life threatening, and the victim is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the incident or the driver who may be responsible is asked to call Sergeant Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669.