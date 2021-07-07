x
Plymouth police seek SUV involved in fatal shooting on Hwy 169

Two vehicles were traveling down Highway 169 on Tuesday when one vehicle shot at the other, killing the driver.
Credit: Plymouth Police Department

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The Plymouth police department is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal shooting that took place on Highway 169. 

According to police, two vehicles were driving south near County Road 9 in Plymouth on Tuesday, when a person in one of the vehicles shot at the other, hitting the driver. 

The suspect's vehicle, believed to be a light colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, Suburban or similar vehicle, fled the scene. Police said the vehicle may also have damage on the driver's side rear bumper. 

The driver of the other vehicle was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center, where police say he later died. 

Anyone who may have information on this shooting is asked to contact Captain Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.

Credit: Plymouth Police Department
The light colored vehicle is suspected by Plymouth police of being involved in a fatal shooting on Highway 169.

