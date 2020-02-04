Police: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after South St. Paul shooting

The suspect called the Dakota Communication Center and surrendered to West St. Paul Police.

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A man is dead and a juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in South St. Paul Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of North Concord Street on a report of a shooting, and upon arrival, they located a juvenile and an adult man with traumatic injuries.

Medics provided lifesaving measures to both of them. The juvenile was transported to a hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition. The adult man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival, but a short time later, the suspect called the Dakota Communication Center and surrendered to West St. Paul Police.

The suspect is in custody.