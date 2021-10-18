1 dead after shooting at Hopkins apartment building; suspect at large

Police say they have limited information about the suspect following a shooting on the 300 block of Blake Road North.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Police say a suspect is at large after a fatal shooting Sunday night in Hopkins.

The shooting took place at an apartment building on the 300 block of Blake Road North just after 7:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating this death as a homicide.

Police report there are no additional injuries, and do not believe the public is in any danger.

The area was closed for several hours on Sunday night during the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident call 911.