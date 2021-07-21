Police: 15-year-old dies after Fridley shooting

The boy was shot Sunday night. Police said he died of his injuries Tuesday.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A teen who was shot last weekend has died of his injuries, officials said Wednesday.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old was declared dead from his injuries on Tuesday. He was identified as Anthony Joseph Rouse of Blaine.

Fridley police officers were dispatched to a local emergency room just after 7 p.m. Sunday after the teen arrived with a gunshot wound. In an earlier press release sent out Monday investigators said they believe the shooting happened on the 6000 block of Fridley's Main Street.