Police: 15-year-old dies after Fridley shooting

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A teen who was shot last weekend has died of his injuries, officials said Wednesday.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old was declared dead from his injuries on Tuesday. He was identified as Anthony Joseph Rouse of Blaine.
Fridley police officers were dispatched to a local emergency room just after 7 p.m. Sunday after the teen arrived with a gunshot wound. In an earlier press release sent out Monday investigators said they believe the shooting happened on the 6000 block of Fridley's Main Street.
In the earlier press release, police said a 17-year-old was in custody but not charged. Police did not mention the other teen in Wednesday's update, and said no additional details will be provided at this time.