Police asking for public's help in south Minneapolis hit-and-run crash

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman standing outside of her vehicle in south Minneapolis.

Officers from the MPD's 5th Precinct responded around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers found a woman with "potentially life-threatening injuries lying on the ground" near the intersection of 26th St. W. and Lyndale Ave. S., according to a news release.

The woman was taken to a hospital but no further information has been released by the police about her condition.

Police say the woman was standing outside of her vehicle when she was hit by a passing vehicle that did not stop.

Forensic scientists with the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division continue to process the scene and collect evidence, according to the release.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say the public can leave tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.