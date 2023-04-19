Mankato police end 'shelter-in-place' order, situation continues after shots fired

Although the order was lifted, Mankato authorities are urging residents to stay away from the area of Hilltop Lane until the "active situation" is resolved.

MANKATO, Minn. — Mankato police have rescinded a "shelter-in-place" order but a police situation continues after shots were fired in an area of the city Tuesday.

As of 1:45 a.m. Wednesday officials called it an "active situation" and were asking residents near Hoffman Road and Victory Drive, as well as Victoria Drive and Marwood Drive, to shelter in place. While the shelter-in-place order was lifted later Wednesday morning, city officials said in a Facebook post that "there will continue to be a law enforcement presence in the area until the situation is fully resolved. "

The post urged residents to avoid the area.

It's unclear when the initial shots were fired, but Mankato East High School canceled all after-school activities. The district said all schools will open at their scheduled time Wednesday morning.

All Mankato Area Public schools will open at their normal time today (Wednesday, April 19th). Updates on the situation in the Hilltop area of Mankato will be provided by the Mankato Department of Public Safety. Posted by Mankato Area Public Schools on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

