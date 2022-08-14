Police: Boy shot in Brooklyn Park, more than 40 rounds found

Police say officers also found a "large crime scene" at an apartment complex, with seven vehicles and several apartments damaged by gun fire.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A boy was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night after police responded to several reports of shots fired in Brooklyn Park.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Zane Avenue after shots fired were reported at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Once there, officers found a boy who suffered a gunshot wound. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital. The boy's identity and current medical condition were not released by officials.

Police say officers also found a "large crime scene" at an apartment complex, with seven vehicles and several apartments damaged by gun fire. Police added that they believe more than 40 round were fired based on initial evidence.

One firearm was found at the scene, police say.

No arrests have been made and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has processed the crime scene, Brooklyn Park police say.

