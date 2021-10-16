Police confirm additional person injured in mass shooting at St. Paul bar

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a man called earlier this week saying he had been injured in last weekend's shooting, adding that he will need surgery.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department confirmed an additional victim from last weekend's shootout at a St. Paul bar.

According to police, a man called earlier this week saying he had a bullet fragment in his leg from last weekend's mass shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul, adding that it will require surgery.

One woman, who has been identified as 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley, was killed and 15 others were injured, including two suspects who have been charged.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, Terry Lorenzo Brown, Jr. is charged with one count of second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder. Devondre Trevon Phillips is charged with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder. Both were hospitalized after sustaining injuries from the shootout.

Multiple 911 calls at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday brought police to Seventh Street Truck Park, a bar and food hall near Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage showed Phillips and Brown firing at each other. Prosecutors say Phillips was between Brown and Wiley, and one of Brown's shots appeared to hit her in the back.

Responding officers found Wiley unresponsive, being carried by a man. The officers gave aid and found a faint pulse that disappeared. She was taken to an ambulance but pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office said the shot to her back penetrated her lung and heart, killing her.