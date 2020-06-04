Police: Couple broke into home, did laundry and took a nap

The owner called 911 and told dispatchers she was alerted to a break-in at her rental home by a doorbell camera.

BLAINE, Minn. — A couple is charged with burglary after Blaine Police say they broke into a home, did their laundry and then took a nap.

The unusual saga began shortly after 8:30 a.m. March 18, when the owner of a vacation rental home on 97th Ave. NE called police and said she was on her way to the property after being alerted to a break-in by her RING door camera.

When officers arrived they found a boulder had been thrown through a window in back of the home. They entered with a K9, who alerted them to the presence of people in a bedroom at the end of the hall. Officers approached and encountered a naked man later identified as 41-year-old Charles Leonard Allen, who was taken into custody.

While Allen was being arrested officers found Sophia Manasa Kovar, who they say made an obscene gesture and lit a cigarette before walking into the bathroom. They arrested Kovar, and located a meth pipe among her belongings. The couple's clothing was found in the washer.

When questioned, investigators say both suspects claimed they had just met earlier that night. Kovar reportedly told police she knew the owner and had permission to stay there, but admitted she threw a rock through the window.

Both Kovar and Allen are charged with second degree burglary.

