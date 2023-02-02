Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide

Investigators believe the three men may have had a history in stock market trading.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week.

In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as Richard Myre, 44, of Belle Plaine. The two other men killed were previously identified as a father and son, Dale Dahmen, 55, and Dominick Dahmen, 25.

Hodges said investigators determined the three men met in Myre's pickup in a Bloomington parking lot near I-494 and France Avenue on Wednesday evening. After about an hour and a half, Hodges said the investigation showed that Myre shot the two other men multiple times, then took his own life.

Hodges said one gun was discovered in the truck belonging to Myre, along with 10 shell casings.

The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but Hodges said the three men knew each other.

"What appears this all started about was Mr. Myre and the Dahmens either have a history, or were involved in stock market trading. And that appears to be what led to some conflict in this vehicle," Hodges said.

Hodges said his department has been "contacted regarding some investment improprieties" connected to the case and encouraged anyone who "may have been defrauded by anybody that's involved with Mr. Myre or any of the folks associated with this case" to contact Bloomington police, who will forward the information to the "appropriate federal investigative agency."

"This is a tragedy, three people dead, regardless of the circumstances surrounding it, it's a tragedy," Hodges said.

Watch more local news: