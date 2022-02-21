Crystal man identified as person shot and killed outside St. Paul funeral

St. Paul Police confirmed three other people were hurt in the shooting, which happened Monday at the funeral for another homicide victim.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police confirm a 28-year-old man died in a shooting outside a funeral home Monday.

In a press conference, St. Paul Police Department Public Information Officer Steve Linders said the victims were four people attending the funeral of a previous homicide victim.

"It's a tragedy on top of a tragedy," Linders said. "A family was there to gather to mourn and to celebrate a life, and we had a shooting that took another life."

Linders confirmed three others were also shot while attending the funeral, including a man in 30s who was shot in the neck; a person in their 20s who was grazed by a bullet in face; and another person in their 20s who suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach, back and legs. The latter reportedly remains in critical condition.

According to SPPS, the fatal shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday. Linders said the shooting was not a random act, and investigators believe it could be gang-related. Linders said it was unclear if gunfire was being exchanged, but confirmed there were "multiple shooters."

On Tuesday afternoon, SPPD announced that the victim was identified as 28-year-old Agustin Martinez of Crystal, Minn. No arrests have been made at this time, police added.

A KARE 11 crew captured photos of crime scene tape and evidence markers on the sidewalk outside the Simple Traditions funeral home at Winfred Street and Humboldt Avenue in St. Paul.

NEW: Wabasha Ave in St. Paul taped off for reports of shooting outside funeral home. Crime scene markers on the ground and @sppdmn on scene. @kare11 Waiting for more info. pic.twitter.com/nZLgdJkVcP — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) February 21, 2022

The SPPD encourages anyone with information about the fatal shootings to come forward.

Linders says authorities are also still looking for the shooter in the earlier homicide.

