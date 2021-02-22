Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Minneapolis

Preliminary information indicates the man was driving when they were shot, and then attempted to make a U-turn, where they then crashed into the light pole.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was killed Sunday afternoon after being shot while driving in northeast Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the area of Northeast Lowry Avenue and Northeast Second Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a light pole and a man slumped over in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound. Preliminary information indicates the man was driving when he was shot, and then attempted to make a U-turn, where he then crashed into the light pole.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.