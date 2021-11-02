Police investigating death at Eden Prairie hotel

According to officials, officers were called to the Residence Inn just before 11 a.m. where they found a deceased woman, and a man with "significant injuries."

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a hotel Tuesday morning in Eden Prairie.

According to officials, officers were called to the Residence Inn just before 11 a.m. for a welfare check where they found the deceased woman, and a man with "significant injuries." Police say the man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

Authorities don't believe this was random and say there is no threat to the public. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.