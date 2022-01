Police say the suspect is still at large, and fled the scene before he could be apprehended.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department says it is investigating the fatal stabbing of an individual on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West, on the city's north side.

Police say the suspect has fled the scene, and is still at large.

No information has been provide as to the identity of the victim.

Police have released no further information at this time.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



We’re investigating a stabbing death that occurred this afternoon at an apartment building on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West.



Watch here for information about media availability. pic.twitter.com/fF7V555njX — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) January 9, 2022

Watch more local news: