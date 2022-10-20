x
Crime

St. Paul Police investigate double homicide in Payne-Phalen neighborhood

Two men were found with "significant injuries" and were unresponsive.
Credit: KARE

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are investigating a double homicide Thursday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officials say officers were responding to a home on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on a report of two injured people who were unresponsive. When authorities arrived, they found two men with "significant injuries." Both men died at the scene, according to police, and one man is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

