Crime

Police investigating hate messages at Fargo-Moorhead mosque

Credit: KVLY

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police are investigating hate messages that were found spray-painted on the outside of a mosque in the Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area.

Officers were dispatched to the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center, which is located in Moorhead, about 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Police said the grafiti was found in several areas. 

Video surveillance from the building captured images of a suspect wearing a camouflage jacket and dark ski mask. 

The investigation by Moorhead police and Fargo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is ongoing. 

Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said in a statement that hate “will not have a home” in her city.

