Police investigate homicide on St. Paul's east side

A post on the department's Twitter account says the death occurred on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East.

St. Paul police are on the scene of the city's latest homicide. 

A post on the department's Twitter account says the death occurred on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East. So far no details have been released on the cause of death or circumstances behind it. 

Police spokesman Steve Linders says officers were sent to the scene around 4 a.m., adding that there will be a press conference on the case later Wednesday. KARE 11 is following this developing story and will have details as they become available. 

