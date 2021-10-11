Police investigate homicide on St. Paul's east side

A post on the department's Twitter account says the death occurred on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 12, 2021.

St. Paul police are on the scene of the city's latest homicide.

A post on the department's Twitter account says the death occurred on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East. So far no details have been released on the cause of death or circumstances behind it.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says officers were sent to the scene around 4 a.m., adding that there will be a press conference on the case later Wednesday. KARE 11 is following this developing story and will have details as they become available.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



We're investigating a homicide that occurred on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East.



Watch here for updates and information about a media availability. pic.twitter.com/UBKxtlkv69 — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) November 10, 2021

MORE NEWS: George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022