MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in North Minneapolis Sunday.

Officers responded to a shots fired report at about 6:21 p.m. on the 200th block of North 29th Street.

They said a man was shot in the leg and drove himself to the hospital.

Police said the incident was reported as one vehicle shooting into another vehicle.

The situation is ongoing and under investigation, police said.