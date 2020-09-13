Police investigate shooting death near Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul

St. Paul PD says this is the city's 24th homicide of the year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say they are investigating their 24th homicide of the year after a man died from an apparent gunshot wound in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired around 4 p.m. Saturday near the 800 block of Lawson Avenue East, where they located an adult male inside a home who had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tweet put out by the department Saturday evening, SPPD PIO Sgt. Mike Ernster said their had been roughly 170 911 calls to the residence since the start of the year.

Authorities say the man's identity will be disclosed once the Ramsey County medical examiner has a chance to positively ID him.

St. Paul PD says the victim's ID and any other information pertaining to this case will be released on the department's Twitter account.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

MORE NEWS: