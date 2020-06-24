Police investigate fatal shooting in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say they are investigating the shooting death of an adult male that occurred near the 4100 block of Aldrich Avenue North around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the victim - an adult male - arrived at North Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
No further information has been provided at this time.
Tuesday's fatal shooting comes one day after nine people were injured in three separate shootings in north Minneapolis. Police have not said if any of the shootings are related.