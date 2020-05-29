Police investigate 'suspicious death' following crash in Roseville

Officials say the driver, a 27-year-old Minneapolis man, had appeared to be under the influence and was arrested on criminal vehicular homicide charges.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a "suspicious death" following a fatal crash Friday morning on Highway 36 at Hamline Avenue.

According to the Roseville Police Department, officers located a man lying motionless on the highway after receiving reports of a single-vehicle accident where one person was ejected from the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to the head.

Officials say the driver, a 27-year-old Minneapolis man, had appeared to be under the influence and was arrested on criminal vehicular homicide charges. Detectives executed a search warrant to obtain a blood sample.

According to a press release, when officers located the driver and passenger fleeing the area. The passenger was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

Roseville police sent out a tweet saying the death doesn't appear to be connected to the protests throughout the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Minnesota State Patrol Reconstruction Specialists are assisting in the investigation.