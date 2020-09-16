Police investigate three shootings just minutes apart in north Minneapolis

According to Minneapolis police, two of the victims are juvenile males and third is an adult male. Authorities are investigating if the shootings are connected.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating three shootings that occurred just minutes apart Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, two of the victims are juvenile males and third is an adult male. All injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

Police say the first shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Aldrich Ave North at around 4:37 p.m. followed by a second shooting at 4:39 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Street North and 30th Avenue North. The third shooting happened at 4:40 p.m. near on the 2900 block of Logan Avenue North. The victims in the shootings at Aldrich Ave. and Logan Ave. were both juveniles.

Authorities say they are still evaluating the scenes to determine if the shootings are connected.