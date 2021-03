According to the St. Paul Police Department, a man was struck and killed by a vehicle at around 9 p.m. near Phalen Boulevard and Atlantic Street.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run near Phalen Boulevard and Atlantic Street in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a man was struck and killed by a vehicle at around 9 p.m. No suspect vehicle information has been released.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.