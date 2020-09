A man robbed the store, fired a shot into the ceiling and left with an unknown amount of money, police said.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a St. Paul Caribou Coffee Wednesday.

Officers responded to the robbery at 11:25 a.m. on the 2100 block of Ford Parkway.

A man robbed the store, fired a shot into the ceiling and left with an unknown amount of money, police said.

Officers have not located the suspect. He is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male wearing a face mask, dark colored clothing with a hood, police said.

